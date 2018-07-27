Limassol court sentences murderer to life

The Limassol criminal court sentenced on Friday 33-year-old Valentinos Stylianou to life imprisonment for the murder of Andreas Stylianou, 39, in December 2016.

Stylianou was found guilty of the premeditated murder of the 39-year-old, also known as Americanos, after hitting with his car the motorcycle the victim was riding in Limassol. The accused had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The murder took place on December 2016. According to the facts presented in court, on the night of December 7 to 8, the 33-year-old deliberately drove his car over the motorcycle of the 39-year-old victim, killing him. Moments earlier, Americanos had fired five rounds at the accused’s house with a handgun.

On the night of the killing, police found Americanos’ dead body lying on the street next to his high powered, large capacity motorcycle. A handgun and five cartridges were also found on the road.

Stylianou at the time told police that the victim, who was his friend, had called him earlier in the night, threatening him and his family, as he held him responsible for a search carried out by the drug squad on his car, where drugs were found.

He told police he heard the sound of a gun being loaded as he received the threats, so he left his house, got in the car and began patrolling the area.

Americanos, he said, then turned up on his motorcycle, stopping in front of his home and firing shots at it with a pistol.

A traffic police report pointed to the car having collided with the motorcycle and dragging it some ten metres, noting that the nature of the road, the path of the two vehicles and the speed which with they were travelling did not justify the severity of the collision. Therefore, police did not rule out the possibility of intentional action by the driver.

Both men were known to police for drugs-related cases.