Man sentenced to eight years for rape of stepdaughter

The Larnaca-Famagusta criminal court on Friday sentenced a 40-year-old man from Nicosia to eight years for the rape of a minor, who was his stepdaughter at the time. The defendant is a facing 10 separate other counts of rape.

The hearing took place without the presence of the public. The criminal court said that “the defendant was facing ten accusations of sexual abuse of minors that referred to ten separate cases which, according to the details of the offenses, were made on unknown dates between June 2015 and August 2016.

The criminal court added that “the defendant knew the mental state of the minor, that she was suffering from a mental illness.”

At the time, the victim was 14 years old and the accused was the minor’s step-father, since he was married to the girl’s mother.

In the assessment of sentence, the court stated that “psychiatric and psychological reports have been taken into account for the accused, who suffers from mental illness. The flow and quality of thoughts have pathological elements and he is emotionally slightly depressed.”

It added that the accused demonstrated “limited cognitive abilities, poor organization of thought, limited concentration and attention and a small memory span. He presents limited abilities of abstract thinking and the ability to use his experiences for generalization, and he also has difficulties in perceptual ability, time orientation, and linguistic development.”

The court assessment also said that “the protection of victims, and especially of minors, from such unlawful and abusive acts is an imperative duty. The law on preventing and combating sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of children and child pornography aims to protect children from sexual abuse behaviours that have different degrees. ”

What remains a fixed parameter, it added, “is the victim itself and their age, that the community wants to protect as a valuable asset.”