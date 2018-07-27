News podcast: Commonwealth Short Story competition

July 27th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Nicosia this week hosted the prize-giving of the Commonwealth Short Story competition: we talk to the organisers, the winner and the chair of the judging panel;
  • Cypriot Tio Ellinas heads to Snetterton for the next round of the Porsche Carrera Cup

