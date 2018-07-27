Our View: Where are all the Cyprob free-speech defenders now?

IT WILL be very interesting to see how many of the passionate defenders of free speech in the media, who vociferously protested about the notorious glossary, will take a stand on the death threat made against Politis columnist and radio show presenter Costas Constantinou. Will they publicly express their support and solidarity for a colleague, even though they might disagree with the views he expressed or will they simply ignore the matter, because he is not on their ‘side’.

Comments made by Constantinou about those that had benefited financially from the Turkish occupation and “wanted to keep things as they are and to keep the gifts of 1974,” were posted on the wall of a Facebook group and someone responded: “I accidentally tuned into the radio station his show is on every afternoon and all I thought was that someone should put a bullet through his head to be over with. A Turk in every sense of the word.”

The case was reported to the police while Facebook removed the comment. The Cyprus Union of Journalists also took a stand, urging the authorities to find the author of the incitement and charge him or her. Such vile behaviour cannot be treated as a joke, even if the idiot that wrote the offensive comment may have meant it as such. There are other idiots that could take it seriously and act on it. Incitement to violence is a criminal offence and police have an obligation to conduct a full investigation to identify the person that was responsible.

This will depend on how much pressure is brought to bear by the media and political parties many of which defend freedom of speech, particularly on the Cyprus problem, rather selectively. In fact the hard-liners and anti-settlement campaigners often resort to blatant intimidation of the people that have a different view on the Cyprus problem and express it. They do no advocate killing them, but they do try to shame them by labelling them, traitors, foreign agents and Turks.

What can we expect though when even President Anastasiades, a couple of months ago, responded to criticism of his handling of the Cyprus problem by Akel, by accusing it, repeatedly, of championing Turkish positions. This was a politician that had been on the receiving end of this vicious intimidation back in 2004. Unfortunately, most of our politicians and journalists show commitment to freedom of expression only when they agree with what is being said, but they do not recognise this as double standards.