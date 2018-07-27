Paphos ecologists raise concerns over high rises

The Paphos Committee of the Ecologists Movement on Friday expressed its deep concern over Paphos municipality’s decision to allow the construction of high-rise buildings in the city.

The committee was particularly critical of the decision to erect tall buildings in an area not suited to the structures.

In a press release, the members argued that without notice or public consultation certain economic interests are preventing the reactions of residents and organised groups.

The committee also criticised Limassol municipality as they have decided to build a high-rise building right next to the municipal park.

The first building licences in for coastal developments in Paphos have already been granted.

The movement said questions remain unanswered on the environmental impact of the high rises and their effect on traffic.

The statement said that one of the aspects of Paphos that makes it stand out as a city is its scenery and the construction of high-rise buildings so close to the coastal front will inevitably detract from that.

The committee said decisions that have a great impact on the future of the city should be informed and publicly consulted and that a local referendum should be a possibility as the residents themselves should be given the chance to vote on them.