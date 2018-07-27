Polis-Paphos buses start running

Six daily trips to and from Paphos airport will be run by Polis municipality, some of which already started last week.

A representative of Mayor Giotis Papachristofi told the Cyprus Mail that the trips would end a little before the new school year begins. The mayor hopes that they will continue on an annual basis.

The buses will leave Polis Chrysochous at noon, and every two hours after that. The trips will take an hour on average to reach the airport and the last bus will be at 11pm. The representative did not have details on pricing.

Buses from the airport to Polis Chrysochous will start at 10:45am and the last bus will be at 00:30am.