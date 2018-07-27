Syllouris files police complaint over ‘slanderous’ online post

By Lizzy Ioannidou

House President Demetris Syllouris said on Friday he had filed a complaint with the police on Thursday regarding what he claims to be slanderous and false reports about his alleged involvement in the Greek-junta inspired coup and his alleged presence at the Presidential Palace on July 15, 1974, saying he had attempted to kill an employee there.

The complaint was filed after a social media post, which quickly spread, by a person who repeated an elderly man’s personal story told to him during an event hosted by his village in honour of the missing persons this year.

According to the post, the elderly man, who said he was present during the coup at the presidential palace having been hired as a contractor to expand a space, would have been killed by a member of Eoka B, had another member of the para-military group who knew him from his village not prevented it.

The account goes on to ‘expose’ that the armed member of the paramilitary organisation set on assassinating him was the current House President, and that Syllouris only lowered his weapon once he was reassured that the contractor was not on the side of the then-President Archbishop Makarios. Syllouris has called on the police to investigate the post and to take all the necessary legal actions.