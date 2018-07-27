The Agora brings Cypriot history and tradition back to life with a modern twist

Presenting the first look into the market’s plans for the future

The Limassol Agora presents its first architectural plans and key visual

designs to a packed-out room of media, influential government representatives and market goers. Panos

Alexandrou, founder of the Prosperity Group, addressed the audience with the plans to transform the

current market into the cultural centre of Cyprus, hence, becoming the ideal shopping and

entertainment space in Limassol. The event was hosted in the Pantopolio’s east wing which showed off

the architectural beauty of the building while showing visual impressions of how it will look in the

future.

In the 100 years of its establishment, The Pantopolio has offered the community of Limassol not only a

place to purchase their daily fruits and vegetables but also a central meeting place. These traditions will

remain as a prominent practice, along with additional offerings providing locals and tourists a full

lifestyle experience. Including a variety of dining options, retail stores, a soft childrens’ play-ground area,a rooftop-bar, office spaces with meeting rooms and space for musical performances, exhibitions andvenue hire.

Mr Alexandrou commented, ‘I am delighted to showcase this exciting project to the public. It is a vision

that we have been working on for a very long time which has finally come to fruition and we are thrilled

to start. Working in collaboration with the Limassol Municipality, along with the support from local

authorities and organisations, as well as, an experienced team of international market-design

consultants – we are sure to deliver something very special to not only Limassol but to Cyprus, as a must

visit destination.’ The Agora’s logo, has been inspired by the iconic architectural, historic building, while giving it a modern twist. The multiple usage of neutral, simple colours of the logo provides an eclectic and adaptable composition to the brand.

The Agora is set to be open for business in late 2019. If you are interested in more information or being

part of this dynamic project please visit www.limassolagora.com or contact us on 700 700 70