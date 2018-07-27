Volunteer body organises fundraisers for Greece

Cyprus’ volunteer commission is bringing together various media, banking institutions, national governing bodies and industries for a Pancyprian fundraising event and concert which will directly for the victims of the devastating wildfires that hit Greece on Monday. The money raised will help towards rebuilding public infrastructure that will primarily benefit the children of the Attica area.

CYBC will be organising a radiomarathon fundraising event, starting at 6am on July 31. Television presenters, actors and artists which will help co-host the programme. From July 31 until August 3 any member of the public will be able to donate funds through the Bank of Cyprus or the National Bank of Greece.

The free concert will take place on July 31 between 5pm and 11pm in Nicosia’s municipal park near the House of Representatives. The bands performing will include Neon Knights, Cashiers and The Fuse.

Tickets for €1, €2 and €3 will be available in the concert area in exchange for food and drink. All proceeds will be given to the Hope for Children CRC Policy Center, an international humanitarian and independent institution based in Nicosia whose focus is on promoting and protecting the rights of children.

The fundraiser and concert will be covered and promoted by Digital Tree e-publishers, CYBC, ANT1, Alpha Cyprus, Sigma, TVone, Politis, Cyprus Mail, IMH, Alithia, SuperSport FM, Fileleftheros, Cyprusnews.eu, Dialogos and Newsbomb Cyprus.

They will also be supported by the Municipality of Nicosia, STS, Cyprus Youth, ONEK and AIPFE Cyprus.

Eleni Foureira, who finished second for Cyprus with the song Fuego at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest said on her Instagram account that she and her partners have decided to donate the proceeds of her last three concerts to the victims of the wildfires.