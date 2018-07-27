Week-long discussions to solve education crisis to begin on Monday

THE education minister and teaching unions will begin as of next week a new, intensive dialogue aiming at the smooth opening of schools in September, it was announced on Friday following a meeting of all stakeholders at the presidential palace.

The meeting took place on the initiative of President Nicos Anastasiades to invite teaching unions to discuss changes to workloads, which had prompted strike threats.

According to the head of the secondary education teachers’ union, Oelmek, Yiannos Socratous, an intensive, week-long dialogue will be launched on Monday, “with everything on the table, to seek solutions concerning staffing for the new school year.”

He said that, depending on the outcome of the dialogue, teaching unions – Oelmek, Poed, Oltek – will decide whether to carry on with the measures they had announced for September or cancel them.

Strike action, he said, was not an end in itself.

Anastasiades’ invitation came after teaching unions did not show up to a meeting called by Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris on Tuesday to discuss their grievances. The unions had been calling for Anastasiades to intervene, declaring they no longer wished to communicate with Hambiaouris, maintaining the minister was a ‘non-credible interlocutor’.

The row started earlier in the month when unions were angered by a cabinet decision to abolish exemptions from teaching hours for trade union activities and extra-curricular activities, and fewer teaching hours for teachers according to their years of service.

They have threatened measures and pledged to disrupt the start of the new school year if the privilege is taken away.

