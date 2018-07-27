Weekend road closures

Part of Demosthenis Severis avenue in Nicosia, from its crossing with Griva Digeni avenue to Michalakis Karaoli street will be closed in both directions on Saturday morning from 6am until 10am due to road works.

Traffic will be directed via Vyronos and Themistocles Dervi Avenue.

On Sunday works will be carried out by Cyta on Spyros Kyprianou avenue near the Strovolos and Tseri roundabouts, starting at 6am and finishing at 2pm.

Only the left lane will be closed and the right lane can be used by vehicles.

Police urge drivers to drive at low speed in these areas and to keep a safe distance from vehicles in front of them.

The municipality informed the public that on Monday the pedestrian crossing at Stassinou avenue, opposite the D’Avila municipal parking will be temporarily closed so that the pavement can be extended.

Pedestrians are asked to use the traffic lights at the junction of Stassinou street with Bouboulina street or the pedestrian crossing at the junction of Stassinou avenue with Eleftheria square.