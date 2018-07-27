Zorbas Bakeries and Coffee Berry will be part of Nicosia Mall

The capital’s new shopping center is enhancing the unique experience it will offer with the addition of the popular brands Zorbas Bakeries and Coffee Berry

Work is well underway for the completion of the highly anticipated Nicosia Mall and its distinct offering is gradually taking shape, with an expanding list of big brands brand names.

The offering of Nicosia Mall has been further enhanced by the Group of Companies A. Zorbas and Sons Ltd, that will be present at the capital’s new mall with two favourite brands. The modern retail space of Nicosia Mall will be welcoming both Zorbas Bakeries and Coffee Berry, making it the first shopping center in which the Group has a presence.

Zorbas Bakeries, which have held a special place in the heart of locals for more than 40 years, will now be offering their delicious products at Nicosia Mall, with a new concept designed to meet the needs of visitors.

In parallel, in a separate space, Coffee Berry will introduce its first stand-alone café in Nicosia. At this new meeting point, coffee lovers will be able to explore numerous coffee varieties from across the world and enjoy the distinct Coffee Berry experience which celebrates the “Third Wave Coffee” philosophy and thrives on specialized know-how.

Mr. Michael Michael, Corporate Finance & Business Development Manager οf the Group, commented “Nicosia Mall will present to consumers an elevated and holistic experience and we could only be enhancing this effort with our participation.”

The new additions reaffirm the identity of Nicosia Mall as a truly one-stop destination. It will be a vibrant place where every visitor will be able to shop to their heart’s content, relax while enjoying their favourite coffee in the friendly environment of Coffee Berry and enjoy the tasteful and high-quality offering of Zorbas Bakeries.