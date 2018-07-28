Fire in Kato Pyrgos under control, firefighters to remain on standby (Updated)

A fire that broke out after midday in Kato Pyrgos was extinguished later Saturday afternoon, the forestry department said.

The fire burnt an area from Kato Pyrgos to Pigaineia for approximately two hours, while members of the fire service, the forestry department, and five aircraft battled the blaze.

Specifically, the department said that the fire started at approximately 1:30pm and was extinguished at approximately 3:20pm.

CyBC reported that some homes in the area were close to the blaze, and that the Paphos forest was endangered by the fire.

Ten hectares of privately-owned land were burnt by the fire, and the cause is being investigated. The fire burnt mostly trees, fields, and wild brush.

Twelve fire trucks were called in from the forestry department and another two were sent from the fire services.

The firefighters will stay in the area, the department said, to deal with any possible flare-ups.

The fire is difficult to extinguish due to the strong winds in the area, the forestry department said.