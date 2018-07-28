Ice cream shop completely destroyed in suspected arson

An ice cream shop in the village of Lania, Limassol was completely destroyed by suspected arson late Friday night, police said on Saturday.

According to police the fire broke out at the ice cream shop, located next to the home of the 42-year-old owner at approximately 11:30pm.

The fire service was called to the scene and the fire was put out immediately but the damage was already done, authorities said. According to the results of an initial investigation, the fire was lit with the use of a flammable substance, and the interior of the store as well as the machines were completely destroyed in the blaze.

Police are continuing their investigations.