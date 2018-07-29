A casino at the airport. Where will they park?

With all the talking about a casino at Larnaca airport, has anyone ask where people are going to park. Half the time the main parking lot is full. A lot of people coming for the casino are in trouble for parking!
Tom Crosby, via email
