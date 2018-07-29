A trip down memory land at Coral Bay

The Frog and Toad in Coral Bay will be hopping with a number of music acts this week to satisfy our summer, musical tastes.

If you haven’t had your fill of Abba songs via Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, then you can take a chance on having even more Abba fun with a tribute act with Jo Allsop and Sarah Jane Hully. The women, who will look the part, will be singing and dancing along to all of Abba’s top hits.

Next up in the tribute stakes is Kaela Santosh, who will pay tribute to Tina Turner.

Santosh is renowned all over Europe for her spectacular tribute to the Diva Tina.

Before Tina, Kaela was part of successful duo DioSa. The duo travelled all around the north west of England before Santosh returned to Cyprus to form her own diva show. Now in her second year of performing all of Turner’s greatest hits, Kaela has Turner’s voice, dance moves and energy pinned down.

Saturday turns from tribute acts to a five-piece rock band, Mid-Life Crisis. The band perform covers from the 70s, 80s and 90s. Each song is designed to get you on your feet for a great night of fun with high energy classics including hits from AC/DC, David Bowie, Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, Robert Palmer, Billy Idol, The Jam, Queen and more.

The week ends on Sunday with a performance by London-born Dominic Holmes. Holmes has been a successful one-man band for the last 16 years. He has lived in Hong Kong and South Africa, where he became one of the most sought-after entertainers there. Now our island is the next country he intends to dazzle with his music.

Sshhabba Abba Tribute

Live performance by the tribute band. August 2. The Frog and Toad, Coral Bay, Paphos. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 26-343876

Tina Turner Tribute

Tribute performance by Kaela Santosh. August 3. 8.30pm

Mid-Life Crisis

Live performance by the band. August 4. 2pm

Dominic Holmes

Live performance by the one-man band. August 5. 2pm