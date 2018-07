Crews of the bases and the Republic of Cyprus (RoC) have put under control a fire in Melanda area between Paramali and Pissouri in the Limassol district that broke out on Sunday morning.

The area in question falls within the jurisdiction of the bases.

According to bases spokesman, Sean Tully, the fire burned wild vegetation.

In total, 13 engines – including three of the RoC – assisted in the operations, Tully said, along with one helicopter of the bases and two of the RoC.