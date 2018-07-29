FM calls for unity in very critical period

Foreign Minister, Nicos Christodoulides, called for unity on Sunday as the national issue was entering a very critical period.

Speaking at the annual memorial service for Archbishop Makarios, at the Kykkos monastery, he said: “We are going through another critical period as regards our national issue, possibly and without exaggeration, the most critical in the history of negotiations for a solution to the Cyprus problem,” Christodoulides said.

He added that during this critical period, it was imperative that everyone “puts Cyprus above any disagreements, because “we need, today more than ever, cooperation and unity, self-restraint and pragmatism.”

“This is dictated by the current critical circumstances that we hope would pave the way for meaningful talks on disputed issues, which have emerged through the latest negotiating process.”

He reiterated that President Nicos Anastasiades had made it clear to the UN Secretary General’s representative, Jane Holl Lute, during last week’s meeting, that the Greek Cypriot side was ready to enter talks form where they left off in July 2017 in Switzerland.

“If the other side too has the same determination and corresponding sincerity,” he said, and if there was progress on the basis of the framework set by the UNSG, aiming at a normal state for all Cypriots, “then yes, we can hope that we will soon have a positive ending to the long adventure Cyprus’ Hellenism has been enduring for almost half a century.”

The government was determined to exhaust every margin to put an end to “today’s unacceptable state of affairs.”

Referring to Makarios, he said that his name was linked with “not only his struggles for the vindication of the Cypriot Hellenism, but also with the recognition of the necessity for a more pragmatic and nationally beneficial course.”

This course remained the corner-stone of the policy for the reunification of the island, peace, stability and security for Cypriots.

Christodoulides added that unity was a necessary precondition for achieving this goal. “It must be understood that negotiations for a solution of the Cyprus problem is not among us and that the goal of an end to the occupation, freedom and reunification of our country cannot be other than a common goal.”