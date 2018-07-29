Leaders to be briefed about Lute visit

July 29th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Leaders to be briefed about Lute visit

President Nicos Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet the leaders of the parliamentary parties on Monday morning to brief them about his meeting last week with the UN Secretary-General’s representative Jane Holl Lute.

Lute was in Cyprus last week and met Anastasiades as well as Mustafa Akinci to explore the possibility of a resumption of the peace procedure. She flew back to New York after the meetings but is also expected to visit Greece, Turkey and Britain before submitting a report to the UNSG in September.

Very little has been said about the meetings in Nicosia last week, Lute avoiding any public comment during her visit.

Anastasiades is also expected to brief the party leaders about the government’s energy plans.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close