Leaders to be briefed about Lute visit

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet the leaders of the parliamentary parties on Monday morning to brief them about his meeting last week with the UN Secretary-General’s representative Jane Holl Lute.

Lute was in Cyprus last week and met Anastasiades as well as Mustafa Akinci to explore the possibility of a resumption of the peace procedure. She flew back to New York after the meetings but is also expected to visit Greece, Turkey and Britain before submitting a report to the UNSG in September.

Very little has been said about the meetings in Nicosia last week, Lute avoiding any public comment during her visit.

Anastasiades is also expected to brief the party leaders about the government’s energy plans.