Letter from America

By Christos P. Panayiotides

Nicos Stavrou Syrimis was born in Cyprus. He was raised in France where his parents lived at the time but, intermittently, he also lived in Cyprus before moving on to Manchester, in the UK, for higher studies. He lived and worked in the UK for 13 years before immigrating to California in 1984, where he has lived ever since, working as a senior executive of various international companies. In his professional career, he has travelled extensively throughout the world. Nicos happens to be my brother in law. He recently sent me a private note, which – with his permission – I am reproducing verbatim, for reasons that will become readily apparent to those who will have the interest to read on.

Dear Christos, I am growing increasingly concerned with the political developments in Cyprus. As you know, I have been monitoring these developments mostly from a distance. Consequently, I believe I am well qualified to judge the Greek Cypriot politicians (who have been in control of the affairs of Cyprus ever since the end of WWII) and have led Cyprus into the messy state she is finding herself in, today.

There is absolutely no doubt that these politicians have been lacking the skills and the foresight that were necessary to guide a small country such as Cyprus to a safe post-colonial port. In fact, not only they have failed to address whatever problems existed at the last stage of Cyprus’ colonial past, but their behaviour and choices have given rise to numerous serious problems that did not exist beforehand.

In my opinion, this lack of political competence and foresight has been compounded by the political immaturity of the population of Cyprus at large. In particular, the following behavioural attributes of the Cypriots have contributed to the creation of what appears to be an intractable problem. It follows that a precondition for solving what is often referred to as “the Cyprus problem” is a change of thinking and behaviour on a number of key issues.

Most Cypriots believe that Cyprus is the centre of the earth. Of course, this is not the case. For example, the vast majority of Americans would not know where Cyprus is and they would not give a damn as to what would be the fate of a small island, inhabited by about one million people.

Most Cypriots believe that international disputes are resolved by reference to what is fair and equitable. This is certainly not the case. In fact, in contrast to private disputes, international (state) disputes are resolved by reference to the military and the economic strength of the parties involved.

Most Cypriots believe that it is feasible for a small country such as Cyprus to play a balancing role in the big-power game. This is a sheer fallacy. Much bigger countries (Yugoslavia, Libya, Egypt, to name a few) have been forced to pay dearly for attempting to play this game.

Most Cypriots believe they have exceptional skills based on which they can achieve whatever goals they set for themselves. There is no objective evidence supporting this contention. On the contrary, the numerous political and economic blunders committed over the years suggest otherwise.

Most Cypriots believe what they find convenient to believe and they convince themselves that their beliefs are well founded, by blatantly suppressing and ignoring the evidence that is pointing in different directions.

Most Cypriots hate the idea of admitting that they were wrong in the positions they have taken. As a consequence, they choose not to listen to any argument and/or ignore any evidence that is proof of their misjudgements.

Hence, the tendency to blame somebody else (but never themselves) for what has gone wrong.

Most Cypriots demand “fair play” on the part of other players but they would not hesitate to twist the rules, if this is what it takes to gain a competitive advantage.

Most Cypriots love money and wealth and are often willing to sacrifice other values in order to secure the financial means that are necessary to enable them to attain what they call “a decent living”. This greediness often leads to conflicts.

Most Cypriots would claim that they love their country to such an extent that they would not hesitate to sacrifice whatever they have for its benefit. In reality, however, they are very rarely willing to sacrifice personal benefits for the common good.

Most Cypriots would forcefully argue that the “State” has an obligation to cater for all the problems confronting its citizens, but when it comes to footing the bill they expect the neighbour to pay.

I suspect that most Cypriots will be up in arms when they read this piece and they will vehemently argue that there is absolutely no truth in these conclusions. I am not asking anybody to admit these sins in public. If they at least acknowledge these truths for themselves, it will be a big step in the right direction and we will then be able to hope that things will improve in the future.

With my best wishes, Nicos

I honestly have nothing to add other than to state that I fully subscribe to the views of my brother-in-law.

Christos Panayiotides is a regular contributor to the Cyprus Mail and Alithia