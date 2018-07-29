Limassol man critical after motorcycle accident

A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car on Saturday night in Limassol.

The other passenger of the motorcycle, 27, is also in hospital but his condition is not considered critical.

The accident occurred at around 10pm, police said, when the motorcycle driven by the 24-year-old with the 27-year-old as passenger, collided with a car driven by a 61-year-old woman.

Both men were transferred to the Limassol general hospital but due to the gravity of his injuries, the 24-year-old was later transferred to the Nicosia general hospital. He suffered head and brain injuries, multiple skull fractures and fractures to his upper and lower extremities. His condition is critical, police said.

The 27-year-old suffered minor head injuries and a leg fracture.