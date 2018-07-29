Limassol man critical after motorcycle accident

July 29th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Limassol man critical after motorcycle accident

A 24-year-old man is in critical condition after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car on Saturday night in Limassol.

The other passenger of the motorcycle, 27, is also in hospital but his condition is not considered critical.

The accident occurred at around 10pm, police said, when the motorcycle driven by the 24-year-old with the 27-year-old as passenger, collided with a car driven by a 61-year-old woman.

Both men were transferred to the Limassol general hospital but due to the gravity of his injuries, the 24-year-old was later transferred to the Nicosia general hospital. He suffered head and brain injuries, multiple skull fractures and fractures to his upper and lower extremities. His condition is critical, police said.

The 27-year-old suffered minor head injuries and a leg fracture.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close