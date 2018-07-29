On Tour…it’s electrifying

Come Friday night, you shouild be heading to Aphrodite Hills Resort Beer Garden for the chance to cool down with a few beers and the chance to mingle and rock with local band On Tour.

On Tour was born from the initiative of two friends, drummer Stefanos Kozakis and guitarist Christos Vrachas, in 2012 when they decided to create a new band that would change the way we see the local music scene. Enter Andreas Michail and Thomas Georgiou on vocals, Nicolas Bracas on guitars and Andreas Toumazou on bass and the new band was ready.

The six musicians launched their different approach to rock music with passionate ballads and dynamic lyrics on March 25, 2012, with a performance at the then Avlea music stage. Then came another appearance in Limassol and all cities followed. Their first international tour was in four major UK cities.

Over the first three years, the band gave more than 250 appearances and established their name io the local music scene while presenting their own songs, which were immediately a big hit.

They have rocked the stage with some giants in the Greek music scene, such as Panos Mouzoumrakis, Locomondo and Kostis Maraveyas, and now they are ready to show us, once more, how endless energy makes for an electric performance.

On Tour

Live performance by the band. August 3. Aphrodite Hills Resort Beer Garden, Paphos. 8pm. Free. Tel: 26-828000