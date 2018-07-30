Concert and radiomarathon organised in aid of Greece

By Kristian Chrysostomou

Cyprus’ efforts to help Greece deal with the after-effects of last week’s devastating fire continue this week with a free concert in Nicosia on Tuesday headlined by Anna Vissi and Antonis Remos.

The concert at the Nicosia municipal park, organised by ‘Hope for Children’, will take place on July 31 between 5pm and 11pm in Nicosia’s municipal park near the House of Representatives. The bands performing will include Neon Knights, Cashiers and The Fuse.

Tickets for €1, €2 and €3 will be available in the concert area in exchange for food and drink. All proceeds will be given to the Hope for Children CRC Policy Centre, an international humanitarian and independent institution based in Nicosia whose focus is on promoting and protecting the rights of children.

Cyprus’ volunteer commission is bringing together various media, banking institutions, national governing bodies and industries for the islandwide fundraising event. The money raised will help towards rebuilding public infrastructure that will primarily benefit the children of the Attica area.

Cybc will also be organising a radiomarathon as part of the event, starting at 6am on Tuesday. Television presenters, actors and artists will help co-host the programme. From July 31 until August 3 any member of the public will be able to donate funds through the Bank of Cyprus or the National Bank of Greece by simply going into any branch and telling the teller that they wish to make a donation.

The logo for the hashtag used on social media to promote the event, “#StandByGreece” was designed by graphic designer Giorgos Alexandrou and is meant to symbolise Cyprus (orange shape) supporting Greece (blue rectangle). The two shapes are conjoined to depict the support that Cyprus is providing Greece and is the symbol for all the efforts to raise funds for the victims of the Attica-area fires.

“The logo was created with the idea of supporting each other in times of need,” said Alexandrou.

“In this case Cyprus, which is a smaller country and hence a smaller shape, is depicted to support the larger Greece – making sure that it does not fall. The colour hues are influenced by the colours of both nations, illustrated in a lighter note – symbolising strength, energy and vitality.”

On their website, the ‘Hope for Children’ volunteer group have asked those wishing to donate to text “HOPE” to 5533 to donate €1.02 or text “HOPE” to 7733 to donate €4.07. In addition, one can donate larger amounts of up to €1,000 to Hope for Children by visiting https://donate.uncrcpc.org/el/.