Love goes hand-in-hand with jealousy

The Russian Ballet Moscow, in collaboration with the Italian Ballet Company, will present two performances of the ballet Solomon and Sulamith this week in Paphos and Limassol.

The ballet, based on a story by Russian writer Alexander Kuprin, is a tale of love, jealousy and deceit set in the Kingdom of Solomon. The performance, which will bring together international ballet dancers, will be accompanied by music by Bach, Shubert and Debussy with live accompaniment from The Moscow Male Choir Castal – who will perform in Cyprus for the first time.

Solomon and Sulamith: A Romance of Antiquity
Performance by the Russian Ballet Moscow in collaboration with the Italian Ballet company. August 3. Paphos Ancient Odeon, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10/25. Tel: 99-236057
August 4. Curium Ancient Theatre, Episkopi, Limassol. 8.30pm. €10/25. Tel: 99-236057

