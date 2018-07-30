Mugabe votes in first election since being ousted

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe

Former president Robert Mugabe, 94, cast his vote in a Harare township on Monday in Zimbabwe‘s first election that does not include his name on the ballot paper.

A frail Mugabe, accompanied by his wife, Grace, shuffled into the polling booth and spent several minutes filling in his ballot paper with the help of an assistant. A huge crowd gathered outside, some cheering, many booing.

Mugabe was removed last November in a de facto coup that brought his former ally Emmerson Mnangagwa to power. Mnangagwa is the favourite in Monday’s vote.

