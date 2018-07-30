Music under the moon

After eight years of the Fengaros festival, this year its organisers are boasting that it is the biggest and most exciting festival in Cyprus. This may be true, if you consider that 22 acts and DJs will perform over three days.

These acclaimed international and local artists will perform at the festival’s field and playground stages from August 2 to 4, at the Journalists’ Village in Pervolia in Larnaca.

This year’s line-up balances world-renowned artists like Joan As Police Woman from New York, TootArd from Golan Heights, Deerhoof from San Francisco and up-and-coming talents such as the South African Alice Phoebe Lou and Berliners Tau. On the Greek front, we will able to enjoy some of the most interesting acts of the current Greek music scene, such as Stella, Negros tou Moria and Bazooka, among others, and just like every year it will present the best and most active bands from Cyprus.

Fengaros Music Village 2018

A three-day music festival with international and local acts. August 2-4. Journalists’ Village, Pervolia, Larnaca. All day event. €21.50 for one day, €37.50 for three days (presale), €25 for one day, €45 for three days (at the door). Tel: 70-007610