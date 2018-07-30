Police searching for two men

July 30th, 2018 Main 0 comments

Police searching for two men

Hussain Hajaleh

Police announced on Monday that they are seeking two men wanted for two separate offences.

Hussain Hajaleh, a 19-year-old, who was associated with a case of burglary, escaped from mandatory hospitalisation in Athalassa Hospital on July 29. He is 1,75 metres tall, has short hair, a beard, and is wearing a white flannel shirt with the design of a dog on it.

Lucas Papalouka

Lucas Papalouka, a 43-year-old, under investigation in connection with a case of illegal employment on July 20, also cannot be found.

Anyone seeing either of these two men are requested to report to police. For Hussain Hajaleh please contact the Latsia Police Station at 22 607 300. For Lucas Papalouka, contact the Nicosia Central police at 22 802 380.

The public can also contact their nearest police station, or the citizen’s line at 1460.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close