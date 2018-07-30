Police searching for two men

Police announced on Monday that they are seeking two men wanted for two separate offences.

Hussain Hajaleh, a 19-year-old, who was associated with a case of burglary, escaped from mandatory hospitalisation in Athalassa Hospital on July 29. He is 1,75 metres tall, has short hair, a beard, and is wearing a white flannel shirt with the design of a dog on it.

Lucas Papalouka, a 43-year-old, under investigation in connection with a case of illegal employment on July 20, also cannot be found.

Anyone seeing either of these two men are requested to report to police. For Hussain Hajaleh please contact the Latsia Police Station at 22 607 300. For Lucas Papalouka, contact the Nicosia Central police at 22 802 380.

The public can also contact their nearest police station, or the citizen’s line at 1460.