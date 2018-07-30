President briefs party leaders on Lute visit

A meeting is underway at the Presidential Palace between President Nicos Anastasiades and the leaders of parliamentary parties and former presidents about his recent meeting with the UN Secretary-General’s representative Jane Holl Lute.

Anastasiades will also inform them on the latest developments on energy issues. The meeting started at 10am.

Anastasiades is expected to inform political leaders and former Presidents Demetris Christofias and George Vassiliou about his meeting last week with the UN Secretary General’s envoy Lute and consult with them on the possibility of a recommencement of the settlement negotiations.

He is to also inform them on the latest developments as regards the government’s energy programme.

Present at the meeting are also Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis, negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou and Undersecretary to the President Vasilis Palmas.

Lute was in Cyprus last week and met Anastasiades as well as Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to explore the possibility of a resumption of the peace procedure. She flew back to New York after the meetings but is also expected to visit Greece, Turkey and Britain before submitting a report to the UNSG in September.

Very little has been said about the meetings in Nicosia last week, Lute avoiding any public comment during her visit.

On energy issues, he is to brief the leaders on developments during the last quarter, on the increased interest of companies, the cooperation of energy companies, Total and ENI, as well as for the next actions in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.