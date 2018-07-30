Roadworks on Paphos-Limassol highway

The public works department announced that two lanes of the Limassol to Paphos motorway will be closed for several hours on Tuesday due to road works.

The department said lighting maintenance will be carried out between 8am and 1pm between the Konia village roundabout and Aphrodite’s Rock (Petra tou Romiou), around 50km, including the exits.

During the road work, both west and eastbound right lanes of the motorway will be closed and traffic will be diverted to the left lanes.

The department of electrical and mechanical services expressed its apologies for the inevitable delays that will be caused and asked the public to be patient and follow the road signs and police directions.

The public can stay updated over the road works by visiting “www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy”, where a map is provided that includes the location of the works as well as details regarding the length of time.