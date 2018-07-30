There is a new sound in town

Who said that nothing happens in August? Who ever it was didn’t know the pure energy and drive of our local bands. There many musical events on during our most relaxing month of the year, but one stands out for its sheer originality. Local band Trio Frisson will present a new, original hip-hop-oriented live set, Audio Treason.

Until now, Trio Frisson from Limassol – Jamie Paul on keys and vocals, Byronas Athinodorou on bass and vocals and Lefteris Lefkatis on drums – have focused on a hip-soul sound.

But Audio Treason combines original, sample-based tracks produced by sampling old vinyl that is synonymous with the classic style of golden-era hip-hop production. The energy achieved by then adding live drums to the music, lifts the sound to a different level. Anthinodorous’ bass playing (through a pedal board of effects) gives the groove direction and pulls it all together. And Paul gives a new vocal dimension by returning to his performance roots and the grabbing the microphone to deliver raps.

The project is a departure from the trio’s usual setup. The event on Sunday will be the debut public performance and will form the band’s second set. The first set will be live and comprise original tracks by Trio Frisson with some reworks and covers thrown in.

Trio Frisson presents Audio Treason

Live performance by the band. August 5. Sousami, Kitiou Kyprianou 8, Limassol. 8pm. Free. Tel: 99-588343