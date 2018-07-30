Two more health centres lengthen opening hours

As of Monday, two more health centres in the Nicosia district began operating until 8pm.

The Lakatamia and Strovolos health centres will now operate between 7.30am and 8pm on weekdays and between 8am and 1pm on Saturdays. The health centres at the old Nicosia hospital and Latsia already operate on the same extended hours.

Next in line are those in Aglandjia and Kaimakli, which are expected to extend their hours at the beginning of September, while later in autumn that of Engomi will follow suit.

In Limassol, the health centre at the old hospital is also operating according to extended hours, the health ministry said.

Within September, the clustering of services of rural health centres is expected to be completed, whereby the extension of their operating hours will kick in.

Clustering and upgrade of health centres is part of the first phase of the implementation of the National Health Scheme (Gesy) which is the restructuring of primary healthcare.

The extension of operating hours of health centres is also expected to decongest accident and emergency departments at state hospitals.