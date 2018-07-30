Women rescued after getting stuck in mud at salt lake

July 30th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Women rescued after getting stuck in mud at salt lake

The Tekke at Larnaca salt lake

Two women from Britain were rescued by the fire brigade on Sunday afternoon near Hala Sultan Tekke shrine on Larnaca Salt Lake after sinking into the lake and becoming trapped.

According to the fire brigade, a call was received at 17:12 to rescue two young women trapped in the Salt Lake mud, about 250 meters from the coast.

The fire brigade sent a team and a rescue vehicle. Firefighters approached the two women and placed them on a rescue stretcher, before pulling them back to the coast through the use of ropes.

The two women suffered minor burns on their legs and after receiving first aid at the scene from ambulance staff, were transported to Larnaca Hospital for proactive checks.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close