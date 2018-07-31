Cyta unions will not hold one-hour work stoppage

Unions from Cyprus’ telecommunications authority, Cyta, have cancelled a one-hour work stoppage on August 1, they said in a statement on Tuesday.

The unions had originally said: “It is truly sad that we are forced to announce a one-hour work stoppage, but unfortunately, we are left with no other choice.”

On Tuesday however, the unions said that they met with the human resources development authority, Anad, and that certain timeframes were set to solve their issues.

The unions said that they were informed of a meeting between the finance ministry and the Sek and Peo unions. Both agreed that there would be an extension until September 30, 2018 for employees to sign collective agreements.