Foreign minister briefs diplomats on pillars of foreign policy

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides on Monday briefed Cypriot diplomats on the three main pillars of Cyprus’ foreign policy aimed at contributing to efforts to reunify the island, the government’s top priority.

Speaking during the annual meeting of the heads of diplomatic missions of Cyprus abroad, Christodoulides said the three main pillars forming the priorities of the Republic’s foreign policy are the development of bilateral and multilateral relations with the Middle East and the Gulf countries, Cyprus’ active and effective participation in European affairs and the development of alliances within the EU, and improving relations and the expansion of issues discussed with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Christodoulides stressed that it is important to plan the next steps in order to strengthen and even expand relations with Middle East and Gulf countries on a multilateral as well as a bilateral level.

On effective participation in European affairs and development of alliances within the union, Christodoulides said there are some EU member states with common concerns that allow the adoption of joint actions, such as the cooperation of the Mediterranean states.

The minister did not rule out the possibility of forming alliances within a smaller group of Mediterranean states.

On relations with the five permanent states of the UN Security Council, Christodoulides said it is important to expand the agenda beyond the Cyprus problem to include other issues as well.

He added that the promotion of these three pillars of the foreign policy will inevitably enhance the efforts of the Republic of Cyprus to solve the Cyprus problem.