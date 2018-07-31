Fundraiser for Greece underway

A radio marathon was launched on Tuesday morning by state broadcaster CyBC with the participation of all media outlets and artists to help collect funds as part of efforts to help Greece deal with the after-effects of last week’s devastating fires.

The money raised from the #StandByGreece campaign, will help towards rebuilding public infrastructure that will primarily benefit the children of the Attica area.

Television presenters, actors and artists will help co-host the radio marathon programme that started at 6am.

A free concert is also taking place on Tuesday at the Nicosia municipal park headlined by pop stars Anna Vissi and Antonis Remos. The concert, organised by ‘Hope for Children’, will take place between 5pm and 11pm. Among those performing will be the Neon Knights, Cashiers and The Fuse.

Tickets for €1, €2 and €3 will be available in the concert area in exchange for food and drink. All proceeds will be given to the Hope for Children CRC Policy Centre, an international humanitarian and independent institution based in Nicosia whose focus is on promoting and protecting the rights of children.

Cyprus’ volunteer commission is bringing together various media, banking institutions, national governing bodies and industries for the islandwide fundraising event.

From July 31 until August 3 any member of the public will be able to donate funds through the Bank of Cyprus or the National Bank of Greece by simply going into any branch and telling the teller that they wish to make a donation.

On their website, ‘Hope for Children’ have asked those wishing to donate to text “HOPE” to 5533 to donate €1.02 or text “HOPE” to 7733 to donate €4.07. In addition, one can donate larger amounts of up to €1,000 to Hope for Children by visiting https://donate.uncrcpc.org/el/.