Greek detained for drugs in north

July 31st, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Greek detained for drugs in north

A Greek national has reportedly been placed in pre-trial detention in the north, following his arrest for possession of narcotics.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, the man was arrested in the northern part of Nicosia on July 24.

Police there said they found 125 grams of cannabis on his person.

At his remand hearing, the court in the north decided the suspect should be detained until his trial as he was considered a flight risk.

The court said the suspect could cross back into the south were he released.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), the man could be held in prison for up to two months until the start of the trial.

CNA contacted both the police and the Greek embassy in Nicosia, but obtained no new information on the case.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close