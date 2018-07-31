Hotel worker arrested in connection with theft

Paphos police on Monday arrested a man suspected of being involved in five burglaries between June 29 and Monday during which €2,700 was stolen from hotel rooms.

A couple of tourists reported to police that €900 was stolen from the safe in their room, and as there were no signs of a break in the officers deduced that the theft was probably carried out by a person working at the hotel.

Evidence pointed to the involvement of a 26-year-old technician, a member of staff.

During the search of the suspect’s home, officers found €1,100, 5,350 Russian rubles, £40, and two laptops.

When he was questioned after his arrest, he reportedly admitted committing the offences.

He was remanded for eight days to facilitate investigations.