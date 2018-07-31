Inspiring films with wine

It is summer and we don’t really want to be doing something that demands much thinking or a lot of action. Something that involves a nice glass of wine or a cocktail, a laid-back atmosphere and a film that may inspire will, most likely, make for the perfect evening. If this sounds like your idea of a great summer evening, then the Vinylio wine etc wine bar in Limassol has your Thursday night all planned out.

The film to be screened will be La Vie en Rose at 9pm. The 2007 French biographical musical film concentrates on the life of French singer Edith Piaf. Piaf is played by Marion Cotillard, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance.

Raised by her grandmother in a brothel, Piaf was discovered while singing on a street corner at the age of 19. Despite her success, Piaf’s life was filled with tragedy. The film rotates around her life in pink.

La Vie en Rose
Screening of the film. August 2. Vinylio wine etc, Limassol. 9pm. Tel: 99-300430

