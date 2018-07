Famagusta police arrested a 29-year-old man on Monday night in Ayia Napa in connection with the illegal sale of laughing gas.

The 29-year-old was found in a warehouse around 11.40pm and had a metal canister containing laughing gas and 16 cartridges.

The items were taken as evidence, while the 29-year-old and the 53-year-old owner of the premises were charged and will be summoned to court at a later date.