Madonna to celebrate 60th with fundraiser

The 59-year-old singer – who turns 60 on August 16 – has joined forces with Facebook for the fundraiser, which is due to run from Monday through until August 31.

Madonna explained: “I have an unwavering commitment to providing vulnerable children with a loving home. For my birthday, I can think of no better gift than connecting my global family with this beautiful country and the children who need our help most.

“Every dollar raised will go directly to meals, schools, uniforms and healthcare. I want to come together with my friends, fans and supporters to change the lives of Malawian children and let them know they are nurtured, protected and loved.”

Fans of the chart-topping singer – who has kids Lourdes, 21, Rocco, 17, David and Mercy, both 12, and five-year-old twins Estere and Stelle – will be able to donate to the cause through Madonna’s Facebook page.

Alternatively, they’re able to start their own fundraiser on Facebook to raise money for Madonna’s fundraiser.

It’s been announced that all of the proceeds will benefit her Raising Malawi foundation, with the global payments company Ripple promising to match all of the donations.

Madonna’s four youngest children are all adopted from Malawi and in 2006, she decided to create her own foundation in a bid to combat the poverty suffered by the country’s population of child orphans.

Meanwhile, Madonna previously claimed that other people pay more attention to her age than she does.

The ‘Like a Prayer’ hitmaker explained: “It’s the rest of society that cares. I don’t ever think about my age until someone says something about it.

“I feel that I have wisdom, experience, knowledge and a point of view that is important.”