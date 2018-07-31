Our View: Binman strike highlights inevitability of cost-cutting

THE strike by the workers of the Strovolos municipality’s garbage collection service, which started last week, was called off on Monday after a meeting of the mayor, councillors and representatives of the unions. The strike was suspended after the mayor agreed that the contract for the outsourcing of garbage collection would not be finalised before the end of October. This would allow the two sides to engage in talks aimed at finding a compromise.

This development was welcomed by the Akel municipal group, which was on the side of the striking workers, because it “opened a window of hope that the best solutions would be found, solutions that would serve residents and upgrade the quality of service provided by our municipality”. The party’s stance is perfectly understandable, as it does not want to see dozens of unskilled workers losing their secure jobs. The argument to support this position, however, is ideological rather than economic.

How, for instance, is a garbage collection service upgraded when there is nothing wrong with it in the first place? The Strovolos municipality decided to outsource the service not to improve the service but so it could cut costs at a time when all local authorities are facing financial difficulties. Outsourcing the service would reduce the monthly payroll of the municipality and its operating costs as well as do away with inflexible practices. A municipality that wants to reduce its monthly costs has no choice but to outsource garbage collection.

For too long, municipalities have been employment agencies for the political parties, with the result that the biggest part of their expenditure goes on wages and pensions. Very little money is left to do what mayoral candidates promise during municipal elections – improve the quality of life of their residents. There are no funds left for mayors to make any real improvements within the municipal boundaries and the only way to generate funds is by cutting costs, because revenue is more or less fixed. And the only cost that can be cut is the wage bill.

No municipal council enjoys taking such a decision, but it has no alternative if it wants to cut costs. Other municipalities have already outsourced garbage collection in order to reduce their costs, so it is not something unheard of. In the end all will have to follow this path, as the primary role of the municipality is to offer services to residents rather than secure jobs to supporters of the political parties. Doing the latter deprives municipalities of funds it could use to improved their residents’ quality of life.