Phase two of Larnaca sewerage system gets underway

Contracts worth more than €3 million for the second phase of the Larnaca sewerage system were signed on Monday.

The Larnaca Sewerage and Drainage Board signed with the construction company FAP CONSTRUCTION Ltd.

“The area of construction of contract C21 belongs to the Municipality of Aradippou, which borders with the Larnaca Municipality in the south, with agricultural land in the north and west and with the GZZ Stadium in the east,” Larnaca Sewerage Board said in a statement.

The project, which involves the construction of 15 km of sewerage pipelines, is expected to begin in September 2018 and to be completed within 12 months.

The first phase of the Larnaca sewerage system was constructed during 1992-2000, costing a total of €51 million.

The second phase, which has already begun construction in certain areas, will serve the entire municipal area of Larnaca, the tourist area of Pyla and Leivadia, up to the Larnaca-Dekeleia road, and has an estimated cost of €120 million.

Phase B will also serve the four communities of Dromolaxia, Meneou, Kiti and Pervolia, a project estimated to cost €50 million.