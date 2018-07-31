RCB Bank summer school begins

For the third year running RCB bank is organising an international summer school for university students in Cyprus.

This year, students from Cyprus, the UK, Poland and Russia will take part in the school with the theme ‘Global system and the banking system’ organised by the head of RCB bank Kirill Zimarin.

More than 40 students from the London School of Economics, the University of Warsaw, the University of Cyprus, the University of Nicosia, Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Graduate School of Management of the St. Petersburg State University will participate.

The school is supported by First Lady Andri Anastasiades who welcomed the pupils on their first day on Monday. In her welcoming address, she wished the students to always have goals and stay focused on their dreams. She also thanked Zimarin for the initiative and continuous support for youth projects.

“The idea of organising the summer school came to us several years ago, when students were taking internships in the bank”, said Zimarin. “We have built on our experience. I organised the first school for students 30 years ago in Moscow University with my friends I am still working with at the bank. Private educational initiatives are an effective economic tool for the improvement of the education and offer young people the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and practical application for their future careers. We shall invest in the younger generation and help them build core values and competencies.”

According to an RCB announcement, the summer school is a social and educational platform for acquiring new knowledge and sharing experience while gathering students from different countries.

“The highly topical programme of the school implies a unique format of learning including theoretical and interactive work with lecturers, practical tasks, as well as sightseeing. Students will learn about the latest trends in the financial system and will have a unique opportunity to meet with professors from the world’s leading universities, business leaders and market experts.”

The programme ends on Sunday August 5 with a sightseeing tour around Cyprus and a dinner, and the participants from abroad are scheduled to depart the next day.

The head of the summer school curriculum is Sir Christopher Pissarides, Regius Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science and Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences. The RCB bank provides the financial support.