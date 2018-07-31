Road authorities issue works warnings

The Department of Public Works said that works will take place on the Limassol-Nicosia motorway on Wednesday August 1 between 08:30-16:00.

The works will take place in the area of the Moni highway bridge and will be conducted by the Electricity Authority.

During the course of the works, a lane of up to 500m length will be closed at any time, diverting traffic to the other lane.

The central square of Kato Pyrgos will also be periodically closed off to traffic from 1-20 August due to events held by the Kato Pyrgos Community Council.

Detailed information can be found on the www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy website.

The Department of Public Works apologizes for the inevitable disruption that will be caused and asks the public to demonstrate the necessary understanding and comply with temporary road markings and police instructions.