SPAR to open a supermarket in Larnaca

The international supermarket giant SPAR will open its first shop in Larnaca in cooperation with ERMES, a member of the CTC Group.

The shop will open by the end of August in the city centre of Larnaca and the group plans to open more than 20 stores across Cyprus in the short term.

The new store will be 1,300m2 with parking. A full range of products will be available but the focus will be on fresh products – fruits, vegetables, meats, fish and sea food, delicatessen, sweets, bakery products and coffee.

SPAR own-brand products will be available along with other retail brands, and the company will work with local producers to maintain its philosophy of ‘global yet local’.

SPAR first opened in 1932, and has since become the largest cooperative network of supermarkets internationally. It has now been operating for over 85 years and consists of over 12,500 stores and 350,000 employees. It is present in 48 countries on 4 continents. It serves over 13 million customers per day, and had retail sales worth €34.5 billion in 2017. The company is of Dutch origin.