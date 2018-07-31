The winds will blow a rainbow of music our way

This year’s Windcraft Music Festival, taking place on August 11-12 in the village of Katydata in the Nicosia district, will give us the chance to see what happens when the music of the Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean meet with the tradition of jazz and modern electronic sounds.

During this fifth Windcraft Music Festival, nine music groups formed by renowned musicians from Cyprus and abroad, will present their very personal music projects on three stages – the Inn, the Orchard and the Little Square.

The first day of the festival is set to bring us bands that dabble in ethnic and jazz music on the main stage. We will get to enjoy the Uriel Herman Quartet from Israel and see how the musicians blend traditional, classical, jazz and rock music elements. The quartet was created after Uriel’s first album Awake was recorded. Since then the quartet has been travelling around the world performing.

We will be one of the first to listen to the new project by Cypriot oud player Giannis Koutis, in collaboration with Armenian musician Vahan Galstyan (duduk) and Ruven Ruppik (percussion) from Germany entitled Levant Project.

Koutis studied the oud over a period of three years in Greece. He has a diploma in Byzantine Ecclesiastical Music and he has won the first prize at The National Conservatory of Athens. He has performed as a soloist and also in collaboration with bands, mainly promoting his personal compositions. In 2016, he completed his Master studies on Ottoman Music/Oud performance at the Codarts Conservatory of Rotterdam.

Ethnic jazz will be heard by the Alkis Agathokleous Quintet. The quintet, Akis Agathokleous on the ney, Andreas Rodosthenous on bass, Andreas Stefanou on drums, Elias Ioannou on the trumpet and Ermis Michael on the guitar will perform distinctive melodies with the ney – an instrument with roots in Central Asia several thousand years ago – as the main star.

Day will turn into night and we will move to the little square where we will dance to the well-known swing tunes from the golden jazz era, performed by the Pafos Big Band, while by midnight we will be dancing in the orchard to the grooves of The French Experience (Marios Takoushis & Stelios Xydias).

The second day of the events will bring the brass sound of the Balkans. Captain Stambolov, a brass band orchestra from France, will serve us its famous Balkan turbo-futuristic recipe. The band reinvents the codes of the brass band and takes the re-invented sound of the Balkans with it. Seven musicians join together to combine their endless energy and their fascination with traditional and contemporary cultures. The result is a unique musical experience, in which sound and movement collaborate to make our bodies move.

The Chouska Ensemble from Greece will offer a rather traditional approach to Balkan music, with a touch of jazz elements. The four musicians who make up the ensemble come from different musical backgrounds but they share the vision to mix each person’s unique musical ingredients to create something fresh along the lines of Balkan and jazz.

The Windcraft Band will share the stage with special guests, reinventing well-known Cypriot and traditional tunes, while the Marlia Project will be presenting their jazz experimentations on traditional songs, poly-rhythm fusion improvisations on cover songs, and tunes from their latest album.

On the same day, Dimitris Baslam will present, in collaboration with the University of Cyprus, the performance Sofia the Bee – a theatre show with live music.

Windcraft Music Fest 5

Music festival with live performances. August 11-12. Katydata Soleas, Nicosia. 4pm-12am. €20 for one day/ €25 for two days. Tel: 22-377748