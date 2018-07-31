Unemployment rate falls to 8.2% in June, Eurostat says

Cyprus’s unemployment rate fell last month to 8.2 per cent from 8.3 per cent in May and 11 per cent in June 2017, the sixth lowest in the European Union, the European Commission’s statistical office said.

The number of people out of work was 35,000 in June against 36,000 in May, and 47,000 in June 2017, Eurostat said in a statement on Tuesday. The drop in the unemployment rate in Cyprus was the largest in the EU.

The jobless rate among men and women in June was 7.6 per cent and 8.8 per cent respectively, Eurostat said. Youth unemployment was 22.3 per cent in March, which is the latest available figure.

The average unemployment rate in the EU was 6.9 per cent while that in the Euro area was 8.3 per cent last month, Eurostat said.

The highest jobless rate was that of Greece with 20.2 per cent followed by Spain’s 15.2 per cent and Italy’s 10.9 per cent, the Commission’s statisticians said.

The lowest rate was reported in the Czech Republic with 2.4 per cent followed by Germany with 3.4 per cent and Hungary with 3.6 per cent.