15 reasons your business should use LinkedIn for marketing

LinkedIn is the world’s largest professional network with over 560 million users across the globe. It is also one of the top lead generation platforms. In this article, you will learn 15 reasons your business should be using LinkedIn for marketing.

1. Easy access to decision makers

If you are tired of dealing with gatekeepers that won’t let you speak to the people that make decisions, LinkedIn is a great place to get past the guards. With a properly crafted InMail, native ad, sponsored content or a simple friendly message to a new connection, you could have created your next happy customer.

2. Ability to build quality relationships with your ideal client

The B2B sales cycle is usually longer than the sales cycle for B2C however that is not always the case. Whether the sales cycles ends up being short or long, you want to make sure that you have a good relationship with the your potential client so that when the time to buy does come, they immediately think of you and want to do business with you and your company.

3. Account based marketing abilities

When you market with LinkedIn account-based marketing, you are able to send InMails to your ideal client. You can put together a message that goes directly to the inbox of your target market with your full copy. You can also show ads to those specific people as well. This means that you are able to best use your marketing dollars instead of throwing mud on the wall and seeing what sticks.

4. Top of the line search functions

Do you want to find someone with a specific title in a specific town? Maybe someone that is looking for a new job or someone that has just changed jobs recently. You can find someone with these specific filters through search navigator.

5. High ROI for marketing campaigns

When you market to your target audience with proven marketing methods and materials, your results and ROI will speak for itself. If you need to extract data from LinkedIn to analyze what is working and how it is working, you can apply to join LinkedIn’s marketing API program. Understanding how and why your campaign is working will enable you to focus on the good and throw out the bad after doing some split testing.

6. Ability to track conversations & actions on the platform

Depending on your account level, you can track conversations and actions right on the platform. You will be able to know if you’ve had a phone conversation, if you’ve followed up with that person and more. This is extremely helpful if you’ve forgotten to enter this information in your CRM.

7. Access to crucial marketing data for analysis

Whether you’ve placed LinkedIn Text Ads and want to see how they are performing or you want to see the number of people that engaged on your latest video, you can get all of this data from LinkedIn using the API mentioned above.

8. Ability to make a page to showcase your business

Having a page on LinkedIn will not only get your business another indexed page in Google, but people can easily discover your business type through searches within the LinkedIn platform.

9. Linkedin is an effective platform for product launches

When you have a product that you want to launch, LinkedIn is a great platform to do this one. Many of the people that use the platform have stable jobs and the ability to spend money on a new product or service.

10. LinkedIn is great for recruiting fresh talent

People often come to LinkedIn looking for jobs. Many of these people are highly qualified and with the capabilities of sales navigator, and premium features on LinkedIn, you are able to pinpoint a prospect for your recruiting efforts and directly reach out to see if they are open for a new position.

11. Great place to establish yourself as a thought leader

With the ability to publish your content on LinkedIn, you can establish yourself as a thought leader in your space. Creating great content for people to be able to consume and share will give you the leg up if you come up against someone else that does not have any published work online or offline.

12. Helps improve professional face to face relations

Being connected on LinkedIn has shown to not only keep up relationships online but has shown to increase the connection when people meet face to face.

13. Increased search visibility online

Since LinkedIn is a high authority website, they are often able to rank high in the search engines even when your website is not able to. Publishing content on LinkedIn and simply having a profile and business page on LinkedIn can help you be found in the search engines.

14. Potential to reach all of your followers

Unlike Facebook, the LinkedIn feed is not filtered so you have the ability to reach any of your followers. If you have 1,000 followers it goes out to 1,000 followers instead of filtering posts based on the content that they normally view.

15. Great for content distribution

Sharing your content on LinkedIn makes sense since as mentioned above, you have the potential to reach all of your followers. You can also pair this with sponsored content to get your content out there even more which makes LinkedIn an ideal place to distribute your content.

Conclusion

As you can see, LinkedIn has a number of potential benefits for professionals and companies alike. And this article doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of what LinkedIn has to offer.