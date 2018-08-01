A chance to grab that mic

Have you always itched to entertain people but were never given the chance? Are you afraid of public speaking but don’t know how to get over your fear? Are you looking for something different to do in Paphos tonight? If you answered yes to any of these questions then your chance to shine will be brought by the Sunflower Bistro tonight from 8pm when the open mic evening will begin.

The bistro is calling on anyone who would like to entertain with singing, playing a musical instrument, telling jokes, dancing, ventriloquism, magic, or any other talents to come on down. The establishment has microphones, amplifiers and speakers but if you need any more equipment, be sure to bring your own. Although the bistro has the main equipment for you to do your thing, there will be no bouncing balls above words to songs, so if you like karaoke this may not be the night for you.

You don’t have to be an expert at what you will perform, you don’t have to have done it before, you just have to have the right attitude to want to entertain. There is no fee to get up and grab the mic, there are no rules and you won’t be paid anything, so don’t be afraid of getting hit in the face with a tomato as there won’t be a panel of judges looking at your every mood.

For this event, the bistro will offer drinks at reduced prices so go along thirsty.

If the open mic event goes off with a bang, the owners hope to hold it every two weeks. This may be the next big thing in Paphos for people wanting to use this as a chance to rehearse their performance in front of an audience and people who just want to be entertained.

