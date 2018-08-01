A presidential event to unite cultures

The Cyprus-Russia Gala, one of the most prestigious annual events in Nicosia, is getting ready to wow us again in September.

The twelfth event of its kind will once again bring together cultural, political and business figures from Cyprus and Russia. The aim of the event is to entertain, provide networking opportunities and to raise funds for the Radiomarathon Foundation. All this will be happening at the Presidential Palace on September 15.

Speaking about the support that the gala gives to the Radiomarathon Foundation and the fact that the entire proceeds from the event will go to the foundation, the event’s organiser Olga Balakleets said “I believe in giving back to society, especially to the country where I work. It was a natural decision to choose a leading Cypriot charity at the time of the Gala’s creation and Radiomarathon, being one of the leading charities on the island, was a good choice. I also believe in continuity – this way we can follow on from the success that we have built together. I am happy about the values we have achieved over the last 12 years of our cooperation.”

Balakleets added, “as always it is a mixture of musical styles and a bouquet of Russian, Greek and Cypriot talents. We are grateful for the Greek-Cypriot star Michalis Hatzigiannis who is supporting the gala again with his new programme. We are also pleased to present three outstanding Russian groups who will be making their debuts in Cyprus. The phenomenal all-female group Turetskogo Soprano, created by Russian star showman Mikhail Turetsky, the prize-winning and exceptionally talented male group Pyatero and one of the best representatives of Russian Gypsy music, legendary ensemble Loyko.”

Hatzigiannis, who was discovered at the age of 18 when he took part in a local talent show, is one of the most successful Cypriot-Greek artists in Greece. He released his debut album called Paraxenia Giorti (A Strange Celebration) in 2000. The album released some of the biggest hits of the year and secured the singer’s place within the music industry.

Turetsky Soprano combines all existing female singing voices from the highest coloratura soprano to the lowest mezzo who play different musical instruments – violin, saxophone, keyboards. The group often perform as musical ambassadors at large international events, including the Formula 1 Grand Prix, Russian Sochi Race and have represented Russia in international music shows.

The acapella group Pyatero is a unique, acclaimed and prize-winning all-male vocal group which has received numerous award nominations at international competitions and festivals, acting as international cultural ambassadors of contemporary Russian arts to many countries. Their amazing voices, ranging from tenor to bass, also imitate the sounds of any musical instrument.

Loyko is one of the most famous virtuoso Gypsy music bands in Russia. The band has 15 solo albums to its name and has performed in venues such as Alte Oper Frankfurt, the Royal Opera House London and Manhattan Hall New York. Loyko has performed with legends Ronnie Wood, Stéphane Grappelli and Ravi Shankar.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.tickethour.com.cy and on 77777040 with groups and table reservations via Ensemble Productions on: [email protected]

